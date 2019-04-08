This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It looked like a poor tackle' - Harps boss Horgan reacts to horror challenge on Coll

Colm Deasy was shown a straight red card after his awful tackle on former Finn Harps skipper, Ciaran Coll.

By Cian Roche Monday 8 Apr 2019, 3:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,015 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4581751
Finn Harps boss, Ollie Horgan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Finn Harps boss, Ollie Horgan.
Finn Harps boss, Ollie Horgan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE SSE AIRTRICITY League Premier Division is bookended by two sides who have played the most games of the campaign thus far.

And while Shamrock Rovers have used those extra two matches to help amass an eight-point lead over city rivals Bohemians, Finn Harps remain at the foot of the table with just two points from their opening 10 games.

The chance to make up ground on Sligo Rovers – who slipped to a 2-0 home defeat to Keith Long’s side – was missed as the Donegal outfit were beaten 3-2 at home to Ulster rivals, Derry City.

Speaking after Friday’s game, Harps boss Ollie Horgan bemoaned his side’s bad luck.

“I can’t fault the effort to be fair,” he said. “They gave everything, especially with 10 men.

But there’s something [every] week that has fallen against us – some of our own doing without doubt.”

The game was marred by Colm Deasy’s straight red card eight minutes before half-time for a terrible challenge on Ciaran Coll, the former Harps captain, who made the switch from Finn Park to the Brandywell over the winter.

Coll had suffered a suspected broken leg, but x-rays on Saturday found no signs of a fracture. The extent of the injury will not be known until the swelling subsides.

Ciaran Coll appeals for a free Derry City's Ciaran Coll sustained a serious leg injury during Friday's win over Finn Harps. Source: Evan Logan/INPHO

“It’s the sending off that cost us, without doubt,” Horgan continued. “There’s no guarantee we would have got anything out of the game, but we were right in it until that point.

“The complexion of the game changed after that, just like last week.

[The tackle] was at the far side of the pitch. It was the roar of the Derry fans and I’m sure they’re very honest with what they would say.

“Am I complaining? Not from my side, I didn’t see it from my side.

It looked like a poor tackle, yeah. We wish Ciaran the very best in his recovery.”

Harps did have the chance to take the lead in the first half when Derry keeper Nathan Gartside appeared to have kicked the ball against Harps’ Sam Todd leaving the area.

The ball rebounded back into the box and Nathan Boyle poked it home from six yards.

The referee’s whistle had blown, however, ruling the game’s opening goal out.

“I watched the replay of the goal at 0-0. Do I blame the referee? No.

But he went and booked the wrong player that interfered and I’m thinking: ‘Well, he saw nothing.’

“Now I’ve looked at it again and I still want to know why it wasn’t allowed. But I’m not blaming the officials.

“Derry were the better side when it was 11 v 10, it was very even when it was 11 v 11.

We wish them well. They’ve celebrated like it was a cup final. Great credit to them. Declan [Devine] has put together a great management side.

“They’ll take some beating by anyone in the Brandywell. But this was our opportunity we felt. Someone somewhere has made a mad decision which has cost us.”

He added: “Would it have mattered?

Would Derry have gone on and won 3-2 or 4-3 anyway? Maybe they would. No one ever knows.”

Reporting by Alan Foley.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie