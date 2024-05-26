Aidan Walsh keeps Olympic dream alive with opening bout win in Bangkok

AIDAN WALSH OF Holy Family GG BC, Belfast, kept alive his dream of becoming a two-time Olympian at this summer’s Games with an opening bout win in Bangkok today.

71kg Walsh beat Boniface Mogunde Maina of Kenya, 5-0, at the second Olympic World Qualifier.

71kg Aidan Walsh progresses to the round of 32 following his opening bout 5-0 victory over 🇰🇪 in the 2nd Olympic World Qualifier.



Aidan is boxes his Round of 32 bout on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/AMTM4uMq7W — IABA (@IABABOXING) May 26, 2024

He’s now through to the round of 32 and boxes next on Tuesday, against either Algeria or Italy.

Walsh needs to make it to the final to guarantee himself an Olympic spot. If he made it to the semis and lost there, he’d then face a box-off to progress to Paris.

The Tokyo bronze medallist was beaten by Brazilian Wanderson de Oliveira at the last Olympic qualification tournament in March.