Olympic Breakfast: Kellie Harrington makes history as Ireland win 7th medal

Start every morning with The 42′s definitive guide to all the day’s action: when you need to be in front of the TV, who are Ireland’s medal hopefuls, and what other big stories should you look out for.

TUESDAY WAS another memorable day for Irish sport as Kellie Harrington became the first boxer from these isles to claim back-to-back gold medals – just the third time in history the feat has been achieved after Pat O’Callaghan in the hammer throw (1928 and 1932) and Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy in rowing (2021 and 2024).

It continues a memorable Olympics for Team Ireland, who have now won seven medals — four gold and three bronze. At the time of writing, they are 12th on the medal table.

And with the likes of Rhasidat Adeleke and Jack Woolley to come, the best days are not necessarily behind the country at the Paris Games.

Which Irish athletes are competing — and when can I watch them?

Leona Maguire (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Golf: Stephanie Meadow is up at 9am in the Women’s Individual, Round 1, while Leona Maguire follows her at 12.17pm.

Athletics: It’s a busy day for Irish athletes on the track. Sarah Lavin kicks things off at 9.39am in the Women’s 100m Hurdles, heat 4/5. At 10.30am, Brian Fay competes in the Men’s 5000m, heat 2/2. Mark English is up at 11.03am in the Men’s 800m, heat 2/6. At 11.45am, Sophie O’Sullivan features in the Women’s 1500m, Repechage 1/2 and in 2/2 of the same event, Sarah Healy is due to begin at 11.57am. And finally, at 7.45pm, Rhasidat Adeleke will be in action in the Women’s 400m, semi-final 1/3.

Taekwondo: At 10.48am, Jack Woolley is due to compete in the Men’s 58kg, Last 16. If he can beat Gashim Magomedov of Azerbaijan, he will return for the quarter-final at 3.32pm and potentially the semi-final and final at 5.02pm and 9.37pm.

Sailing: In the Men’s Dinghy, weather permitting, Finn Lynch will compete in the Rescheduled Medal Race at 12.10pm.

Team Ireland medal watch

Jack Woolley (file pic). Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

After Tokyo 2020 heartbreak, Jack Woolley will be determined to produce an improved showing at the Paris Olympics and the 25-year-old from Tallaght can win a medal if he fights to his potential.

In addition, Rhasidat Adeleke and Leona Maguire can’t win medals today but they will be hoping for the type of performance that serves as a statement of intent.

Do not miss…

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates after winning her heat. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The immensely talented Rhasidat Adeleke is always worth watching, but even beyond that event, an exciting evening of athletics is in store.

The men’s 400m final is due to begin at 8.20pm, with USA’s Quincy Hall and Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith among the favourites for gold. The women’s pole vault final at 5.15pm should be another interesting watch with Australia’s Nina Kennedy — the 2023 world title winner — among the athletes to beat.

If you’re looking for something a bit different, check out two-time world champion and world record holder, Aleksandra Mirosław of Poland among others, in the sport-climbing women’s speed event. The quarter-finals are due to begin at 11.35.

