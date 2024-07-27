Olympic Breakfast: Rhys McClenaghan among the Irish in action on Day One in Paris

Start every morning with The 42′s definitive guide to all the day’s action: when you need to be in front of the TV, who are Ireland’s medal hopefuls, and what other big stories should you look out for.

LET THE GAMES begin.

It’s officially Day One of the 2024 Olympic Games.

There has been some action in Paris already — including Men’s Rugby Sevens where Ireland saw their dream crushed by Fiji — but after last night’s opening ceremony, it well and truly gets underway today.

Irish athletes begin competition across 10 sports, and you can watch it all unfold on RTÉ 2 throughout the day.

Which Irish athletes are competing – and when can I watch them?

Some of the Irish Olympic team at last night's opening ceremony. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Equestrian: It’s the opening day of eventing in Paris, with dressage up first. The Irish team is Sarah Ennis (8.48am), Susie Berry (11.42am), and Austin O’Connor (3.51pm).

Hockey: The men’s hockey team get their campaign underway against defending champions Belgium at 9.30am.

Swimming: Ellen Walshe is the first Irish swimmer up in the heats of the Women’s 100m Butterfly from 10am. The semi-finals are scheduled for 7.30pm.

The Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay team of Danielle Hill, Victoria Catterson, Erin O’Riordan and Grace Davidson are in action from around 11.15am, with the final set for after 8.30pm should they qualify.

Rowing: Double Sculls are in the spotlight on Day One, with Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch contesting the heats from 10.50am, and Zoe Hyde and Alison Bergin following suit at 11.10am.

Canoe Slalom: Liam Jegou kicks off his second Olympics in the C1 at 2pm, while debutant Madison Corcoran is in the K1 at 3pm, with semi-final spots on offer for both.

Cycling: Ryan Mullen makes his debut in the Men’s Individual Time Trial. That starts after 3.30pm and is estimated to finish around 5pm.

Boxing: Dean Clancy is the first Irish boxer in the ring. He’ll face Jordan’s Obada Alkasbeh in the round of 32 of the 63.5kg weight category just after 4.20pm.

Ireland men's 7s captain Harry McNulty in action against Fiji on Thursday. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Rugby Sevens: After their quarter-final defeat to back-to-back champions Fiji, the Ireland men’s team are back in action in the 5th-8th place play-offs. Harry McNulty and co. face USA in the semi at 2pm. If they win, they’ll play New Zealand or Argentina at 5.30pm.

Badminton: Nhat Nguyen gets his second Olympic Games underway against Misha Zilberman of Israel. The match will begin some time after 8.10pm.

Gymnastics: Last but certainly not least, Rhys McClenaghan launches his medal bid in the Men’s Pommel Horse. Qualifying begins at 7pm, with McClenaghan due on the apparatus between approximately 8.40pm and 9.05pm. The final is scheduled for next Saturday.

Team Ireland medal watch

There are two Irish opportunities for medals today: Mullen in the Men’s Individual Cycling Time Trial, and the Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay. The latter is contingent on them qualifying from the morning session.

Of those in action on opening day, McClenaghan is the main medal contender to keep a close eye on. He is the reigning World and European champion, and has made no secret of his goal to add Olympic gold to his burgeoning cabinet.

Do not miss…

Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A blockbuster swimming showdown to open the Games with a bang.

The Women’s 400m Freestyle sees three stars who have held the world record in this event going head-to-head for gold.

Australian Ariarne Titmus is the defending Olympic champion and favourite; American Katie Ledecky was the Rio 2016 gold medallist; and 17-year-old Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh broke the world record in 2023 before Titmus re-set it.

The heats are from 10am, with the highly-anticipated final set for 7.52pm.

Let the Games — officially — begin.

