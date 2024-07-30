Olympic Breakfast: Ireland celebrates first medal in Paris as Wiffen aims to follow suit

Start every morning with The 42′s definitive guide to all the day’s action: when you need to be in front of the TV, who are Ireland’s medal hopefuls, and what other big stories should you look out for.

YOU’RE VERY welcome to day four of the 2024 Olympics.

In case you missed it, it was a huge night for swimming in this country as Mona McSharry became the first Irish athlete to win a medal at these Games.

A similarly spectacular night potentially awaits us, with the hotly tipped Daniel Wiffen competing in the 800m final this evening.

The 23-year-old’s big moment is just one of several highlights on another action-packed day, with RTÉ 2 providing an Irish focus to events.

Which Irish athletes are competing – and when can I watch them?

Ireland’s Alison Bergin and Zoe Hyde. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Rowing: Zoe Hyde and Alison Bergin compete in Women’s Double Sculls (W2-) semi-final 1 of 2 at 9.50am. At 10.20am, Philip Doyle & Daire Lynch feature in the Men’s Double Sculls (M2x) semi-final 2 of 2. Finally, at 10.30am, the Women’s Four (W4-) repechage will include the Irish quartet of Emily Hegarty, Natalie Long, Eimear Lambe & Imogen Magner. It’s worth noting that a top-three finish is needed to reach the final in the former two events, and a top-two finish in the latter.

Boxing: There is just one Irish fight of interest today — Jenny Lehane faces Yuan Chang of China in a Women’s 54kg, Round of 16 clash at 11.36am.

Hockey: Ireland will look to bounce back from earlier defeats to Belgium and Australia when they face India in the Men’s Pool B encounter at 12.15pm.

Equestrian: Abigail Lyle is up at 1.38pm in the Individual Dressage Grand Prix qualifier.

Women’s Rugby Sevens: Ireland v France’s 5-8 placings match is at 2pm. At 5-5.30pm, the final placing match is due to get underway.

Canoe Slalom: One of the busier sports from an Irish perspective today. Michaela Corcoran competes in the Women’s C1 first run at 2pm and returns for the second run at 4.10pm. Similarly, Noel Hendrick is in action in the Men’s K1 first run at 3pm before his second run at 5.10pm.

Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove. Oceansport / David Branigan/INPHO Oceansport / David Branigan/INPHO / David Branigan/INPHO

Sailing: Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove will look to build on a hugely promising start as they continue their participation in the Men’s Skiff — they will feature in Race 7 (3.35pm), Race 8 (4.27pm) and Race 9 (5.19pm).

Badminton: Donegal native Rachael Darragh’s Women’s Singles encounter against Jenjira Stadelmann of Switzerland is at approximately 4.30pm.

Swimming: Daniel Wiffen’s much-anticipated 800m Freestyle final is due to begin at around 8.02pm.

Team Ireland medal watch

Wiffen is the obvious shout while another solid day will put Dickson and Waddilove in a strong position ahead of Thursday’s medal race in the Men’s Skiff.

Meanwhile, a win for boxer Jenny Lehane today would leave her just one victory away from a guaranteed bronze at worst.

Do not miss…

Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen after qualifying for the final. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

It is hard to look past that Daniel Wiffen-starring 800m Freestyle final.

Elsewhere, US great Simone Biles will be among the athletes competing in the women’s team gymnastics at 5.15pm.

Finally, tennis fans can watch Andy Murray compete for potentially the final time. Alongside Dan Evans, he is in action in a second-round tie in the men’s doubles tennis, with the action due to begin around 11am. The pair earned an extraordinary opening win at the weekend.

