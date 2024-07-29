Irish duo in second place at the end of day two in Men's Skiff competition

TEAM IRELAND SIT in second place overall in the Men’s Skiff at the end of the second day of competition.

Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove are seeking to qualify for the medal race, where the top 10 compete.

The top 10 is determined after 12 races, with races 4-6 taking place today in Marseille.

Dickson and Waddilove finished in fourth, second and eight places today, to sit second overall on 28 points. New Zealand lead the way with 22 points. Spain are third on 44 points.

Flying the flag: Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Competition resumes at 3.35pm tomorrow.

Yesterday, the duo won the third race, and finished ninth in their opening race and fourth in the second race.

This is the second Games for the duo, from Howth Yacht Club and Skerries Sailing Club.

They finished 13th overall in their category at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The black-sail skiffs are known as 49er for men and 49erFX for women.

Points are earned over multiple regattas — making sailing a marathon where medals are won by strategy and concentration as well as physical strength.

The pair are not the only Irish athletes competing in the sport at the Paris Olympics.

The Men’s Dinghy featuring Finn Lynch (National Yacht Club) and Women’s Dinghy where Eve McMahon (Howth Yacht Club) will make her Olympic debut, will begin on Thursday.