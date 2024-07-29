Olympic Breakfast: Mona McSharry's final among Irish highlights, while Nadal faces Djokovic

Start every morning with The 42′s definitive guide to all the day’s action: when you need to be in front of the TV, who are Ireland’s medal hopefuls, and what other big stories should you look out for.

THE 2024 OLYMPIC Games are well and truly heating up.

It’s Day Three in Paris, with a large Irish contingent in action once again.

They’ll feature across nine sports, while there are some medal opportunities, including Mona McSharry in the final of the Women’s 100m Breaststroke. Kellie Harrington and Daniel Wiffen, meanwhile, are among those opening their respective campaigns.

You’ll be able to catch most of the action on RTÉ 2 — and the other usual spots.

Which Irish athletes are competing – and when can I watch them?

Hockey: After their opening defeat to Olympic champions Belgium, the Irish men’s hockey team face Australia in their second Pool B clash at 9am.

Equestrian: It’s the third and final day of eventing, with show-jumping underway from 9.30am. Susie Berry, Austin O’Connor and Aoife Clark — replacing Sarah Ennis — are in action throughout the day.

The top 25 riders at the conclusion of the team competition also go forward to the individual final. The medal ceremony is due to take place at 3pm.

Austin O'Connor on Colorado Blue on Saturday. Libby Law / INPHO Libby Law / INPHO / INPHO

Rowing: Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey contest the Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls repechage at 10am, where the first three qualify for the semi-finals.

Swimming: It’s another busy day in the pool. Ellen Walshe returns for the heats of the Women’s 400m Individual Medley from 10.05am, while Danielle Hill follows suit in the Women’s 100m Backstroke heats around 10.15am. Then, Daniel Wiffen makes his first appearance of the Games in the heats of the Men’s 800m Freestyle just before 11am.

The Women’s 400m Individual Medley final and 100m Backstroke semi-final are at 7.30pm and 7.57pm respectively, should Walshe and Hill qualify, and then it’s over to McSharry in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke final at 8.25pm.

Rugby Sevens: The Irish women’s team play their crunch Pool B finale against Australia at 2.30pm. They lost to Great Britain, and beat South Africa yesterday, and face a tough assignment to advance to the quarter-finals.

The placing and knockout matches get underway from 7pm.

Sailing: Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove look to build on their strong Sunday in the Men’s Skiff series in Marseille. The duo are second overall ahead of races four (1.05pm), five (1.57pm) and six (2.49pm).

Canoe Slalom: Liam Jegou is in semi-final action of the Men’s C1 from 2.30pm. Should he progress as the top-12 of 16, the final is scheduled for 4.20pm.

Kellie Harrington. Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO Aleksandar Djorovic / INPHO / INPHO

Boxing: Kellie Harrington is the only Irish boxer in the ring today as she opens her Women’s 60kg title defence against Italy’s Alessia Mesiano in the round of 16 at 2.45pm.

Badminton: Following his opening win on Saturday, Nhat Nguyen is back in action against Prince Dahal of Nepal. The game is slated in for 8.10pm or later.

Team Ireland medal watch

The first Irish opportunity for a medal is in eventing: keep an eye on the team throughout the day, and in particular, Austin O’Connor who has also given himself a shot individually.

It’s decider day in the canoe slalom, with Liam Jegou contesting the semi-finals. The final follows thereafter, subject to qualification.

All eyes will be on McSharry in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke final at 8.25pm. She qualified second overall, having broken the Irish record, so is among the medal contenders.

And should Ellen Walshe progress in the Women’s 400m Individual Medley, the final is scheduled for 7.30pm.

Do not miss…

We meet again: Djokovic and Nadal during a practice session at the French Open earlier this year. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal. The long-time tennis rivals face off in the second round, with the mouth-watering showdown due to take place around 12.30pm at Roland Garros.

Elsewhere, Team GB diver Tom Daley is back for his fifth Olympic Games. He’s out to defend his men’s synchronised 10m platform title with Noah Williams from 10am.

And the US women’s basketball team open their bid for a record eight straight gold medal in a repeat of the 2021 final against Japan at 8pm. They are on a 55-game Olympic winning streak — they haven’t lost since Barcelona 1992.

