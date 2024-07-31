Relief for organisers as Olympic triathlons finally set off in River Seine

THE WOMEN’S OLYMPIC triathlon finally set off in the River Seine on Wednesday, providing huge relief for organisers after problems with water quality marred the run-up to the competition.

Organisers were forced to cancel training this week in the river and postponed the men’s race on Tuesday after the Seine was found to be too dirty for athletes following rainstorms last week.

Advertisement

But despite heavy rain overnight, which can stir up pollution, organisers early on Wednesday said that the water levels had been “assessed as compliant” for the women’s event and the men’s immediately afterwards to go ahead.

The women triathletes dived into the Seine at the historic Alexandre III bridge in the heart of the City of Light before a cycling stage around Paris and then a running stage.

Big crowds lined the route despite the damp conditions and it was worth it for the majority of them, as France’s Cassandre Beaugrand took gold after a remarkable bunched finish. Beaugrand opened up a gap in the late stages of the run from Switzerland’s Julie Derron who won silver and Britain’s Beth Potter, who won bronze.

Ireland’s gold-medal hero from Tuesday night, Daniel Wiffen, intends to compete in the men’s 10km marathon swim in the Seine on 9 August provided the river is again cleared for competition.

The rowing venue for these Games, the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, has been pencilled in as a backup location for the 10k swims in the event that the Seine is ruled out.

Armagh man Wiffen has indicated that he will compete in the 10k only if it takes place in the Seine.