Ulster's O'Toole, Lowry and Moore available for Munster clash

ULSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the news that Tom O’Toole, Michael Lowry and Stewart Moore will all be available for selection against Munster on Friday night.

Doubts still remain, however, over the fitness of Iain Henderson, Sean Reffell, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, and Eric O’Sullivan for the Thomond Park clash.

Lowry (concussion and neck injury) and Stewart Moore (concussion), who were both injured in the recent defeat to Leinster, have returned to full fitness.

O’Toole, who missed the game against the Sharks due to a family bereavement, has resumed full squad training.

Henderson, Reffell, Baloucoune, Hume, and O’Sullivan have all returned to squad training, and their availability for the Munster game will be monitored throughout the week.

Jake Flannery (knee), John Cooney (ankle), Ben Carson (back), Ethan McIlroy (knee), and Ben Moxham (knee) remain injured and unavailable for selection.

Meanwhile, Andrew Smith has signed a one-year contract with Munster for the 2025/26 season.

Pen-to-paper: Andrew Smith. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Smith joined Munster on a short-term loan in March and made an immediate impact, scoring three tries in four appearances.

He was a try-scorer in the Champions Cup round of 16 win against La Rochelle and dotted down twice away to Bordeaux-Begles in the quarter-final defeat a week later.

The 24-year-old is a former Ireland U20s international and represented the Ireland 7s team at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

He joins from Connacht, where he made 14 appearances since joining in 2023.

Last month saw the winger win the All Ireland League Division 1A title with Clontarf at the Aviva Stadium.