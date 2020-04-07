This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World Athletics suspends Olympic qualifying until December

Tokyo 2020 has been postponed until next summer due to Covid-19.

By AFP Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 10:27 PM
A file pic of Olympic rings.
Image: Adam Davy
Image: Adam Davy

WORLD ATHLETICS HAS announced that track and field qualification for next year’s Tokyo Olympics has been suspended until 1 December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games have already been pushed back from this summer to 2021 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“This period gives more certainty for athlete planning and preparation and is the best way to address fairness in what is expected to be the uneven delivery of competition opportunities across the globe for athletes given the challenges of international travel and government border restrictions,” World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said in a statement.

Competitors who have already reached the qualification standards will retain their places for the Games due to take place from 23 July to 8 August next year.

The deadline for the marathon and 50km walk will be 31 May in 2021, with 29 June the date for the remaining events.

World Athletics’ global rankings have also been frozen.

The season is set to begin in June but any results before the restart date will not count.

© – AFP, 2020

