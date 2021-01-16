Omobamidele makes first-team debut as Norwich City extend Championship lead

Andrew Omobamidele playing for Ireland against Belgium at the U17 European Championships in 2019.

IRISH YOUNGSTER ANDREW Omobamidele continued his progress at Norwich City by making his first-team debut this afternoon.

The 18-year-old centre-back was introduced as a late substitute as the Championship leaders recorded a 2-1 win at Cardiff City.

Raised in Lucan before moving to Leixlip, Omobamidele was rewarded with a new contract last month which commits him to Norwich until 2024.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international has been on the books at Carrow Road since making the move from Leixlip United in the summer of 2018.

Remaining on course for a swift return to the Premier League, Daniel Farke’s side are now seven points clear at the top of the table.

However, second-placed Swansea City have a game in hand this evening away to Barnsley.

Along with Millwall’s Troy Parrott, Nathan Collins of Stoke City and Derby County captain Jason Knight, Omobamidele was one of four Irish teenagers who saw game-time today in the second tier of English football.