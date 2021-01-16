BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 16 January 2021
Advertisement

Omobamidele makes first-team debut as Norwich City extend Championship lead

The 18-year-old centre-back was introduced as a substitute for the Canaries in their win over Cardiff City.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 6:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,853 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5327280
Andrew Omobamidele playing for Ireland against Belgium at the U17 European Championships in 2019.
Image: PA
Andrew Omobamidele playing for Ireland against Belgium at the U17 European Championships in 2019.
Andrew Omobamidele playing for Ireland against Belgium at the U17 European Championships in 2019.
Image: PA

IRISH YOUNGSTER ANDREW Omobamidele continued his progress at Norwich City by making his first-team debut this afternoon.

The 18-year-old centre-back was introduced as a late substitute as the Championship leaders recorded a 2-1 win at Cardiff City.

Raised in Lucan before moving to Leixlip, Omobamidele was rewarded with a new contract last month which commits him to Norwich until 2024.

The Republic of Ireland U19 international has been on the books at Carrow Road since making the move from Leixlip United in the summer of 2018.

Remaining on course for a swift return to the Premier League, Daniel Farke’s side are now seven points clear at the top of the table.

However, second-placed Swansea City have a game in hand this evening away to Barnsley.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Along with Millwall’s Troy Parrott, Nathan Collins of Stoke City and Derby County captain Jason Knight, Omobamidele was one of four Irish teenagers who saw game-time today in the second tier of English football.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie