Dublin: 18 °C Friday 30 August, 2019
One change as Kerry name team for All-Ireland final against Dublin

Gavin White comes into the side with Shane Enright making way.

By The42 Team Friday 30 Aug 2019, 8:48 PM
40 minutes ago 4,086 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4790016
The Kerry team (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Kerry team (file pic).
The Kerry team (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THERE IS ONE personnel change to the Kerry team that will face Dublin in the All-Ireland SFC final on Sunday.

22-year-old Gavin White comes into the side at wing-forward and has been handed the captain’s armband, with Shane Enright the only absentee from the team that defeated Tyrone in the semi-final.

There are just four players in the starting team that were involved the last time Kerry contested a final in 2015 – Paul Murphy, David Moran, Stephen O’Brien and Paul Geaney.

There is no place in the XV for Tommy Walsh, despite suggestions that he could feature.

The match takes place at Croke Park with throw-in at 3.30pm.

Kerry team to face Dublin:

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)
3. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)
4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)
6. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)
7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)
9. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

10. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)
11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)
12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)
14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
15. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

