Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin. Alamy Stock Photo
royal troon

Tom McKibbin finishes first round of maiden Open Championship two over par

The Northern Irishman struggled on the back nine after a solid start to his debut at the British major.
11.48am, 18 Jul 2024
BELFAST’S TOM MCKIBBIN raised the curtain for the Irish competitors at the Open Championship with a two-over-par 73 at Royal Troon, Scotland.

Northern Irishman McKibbin, competing at his first Open, was one under par at the turn of his opening round but finished three over on his back nine to leave himself with work to do on Friday.

The Belfast native enjoyed a practice round with former champions Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy earlier this week and after a bogey on the par-four second, he steadied himself with birdies on 3 (par four) and 8 (par three) to put himself in touch with the early leaders.

However, bogeys on 11 and 12 — both par fours — and another on the par-five 16th saw McKibbin drop back into the chasing pack on Thursday morning.

McKibbin’s fellow Holywood Golf Club alum, McIlroy, is level par through five holes at the time of writing, two strokes behind clubhouse leader Alex Noren of Sweden.

Padraig Harrington (2:15pm), Shane Lowry (2:59pm) and Liam Nolan (4:05pm) get their first rounds underway later on Thursday.

View the full Open Championship live leaderboard here>>>

