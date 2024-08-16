Comerford and Judge to carry flag for Ireland at Paralympic Games

ORLA COMERFORD AND Colin Judge have been confirmed as the flag bearers for Team Ireland at the opening ceremoy of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Comerford will compete in her third Paralympic Games after her debut appearance at the Rio 2016 Games. The T13 100m sprinter has been in electric form of late dropping her personal best time below 12 seconds for the first time in her career. She will also compete this weekend in London as she continues her preparation for Paris.

Comerford has been a European Championship bronze medallist and she finished in fourth place at the most recent World Championships.

Table Tennis star Colin Judge will be competing in his second Games, after previously featuring in Tokyo. Judge too has been in fantastic form this season advancing to the latter stages in several competitions including winning bronze at the European Championships and more recently silver at the Czech Open.

Advertisement

The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will be held at the Place de la Concorde on 29 August. There are 35 athletes set to compete for Ireland at the Games across nine sports.