Orla Comerford wins T13 100m bronze, Ireland’s second Paralympic medal in five minutes

IRELAND’S ORLA COMERFORD has won a bronze medal in the T13 100m at 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Comerford clocked a time of 11.94 seconds at Stade de France.

It is the Dubliner’s first Paralympic medal — and Ireland’s fourth of these Games. The 2024 tally was doubled in just over five minutes this evening.

Just before Comerford, Róisín Ní Riain secured her second swimming medal at La Défense Arena — bronze in the SM 200m Individual Medley — while Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal were previously on the track cycling podium.

Comerford won her heat this morning in 12.02 seconds to qualify as the third fastest overall. Just two other athletes went sub-12 earlier: Azerbaijan’s Lamiya Valiyeva, the Tokyo silver medallist, won the other heat, while Rayan Soares da Silva of Brazil was second.

The trio remained in that ranking at the electric Stade de France tonight: Valiyeva winning gold in a world record time of 11.76, and Soares da Silva taking silver in an area record of 11.78.

Comerford was home third, just outside her personal best of 11.90.

“It feels insane,” she told reporters afterwards.

“I think my initial feelings when I crossed the line were of disappointment and then when I was turned around and sent to my family I was like, ‘I can’t be disappointed with that.’

“It’s such an honour and a privilege to do it with them all here. Brian’s family are here [late coach Brian Corcoran], my [Raheny Shamrock] club members are here, I think I would have taken your hand off for it a couple of years ago, so I have to take in the moment, enjoy it and let it fuel me for the next four years. I’m delighted.”

“I just feel like there is lots more in the tank,” she added. “I reckoned at the start of the year that it was going to take a world record to win it, that’s what I had my eyes on.

“I know that was ambitious but I think that is well within my wheelhouse so I’m excited for the next cycle to push on towards that and faster.”