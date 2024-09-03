Roisin Ní Riain into women's 200m Individual Medley final

IRELAND’S FIRST MEDAL winner in this year’s Paris Paralympics is on the medal trail again after getting through to the 200m Individual Medley final.

Roisin Ní Riain came second in her heat this morning and posted the third fastest time overall, with 2.30.75 this morning.

This now leaves four Irish swimmers in the finals tonight in Ní Riain, Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady in the S6 50m butterfly final and Barry McClements.

Advertisement

Speaking afterwards to the 42.ie, Ní Riain said, “The aim of this morning was just to get out and put down a good swim, make it back to tonight. I’m happy I did that. I’ll go back and have a look now and see where I can improve and pick up a couple of seconds for later, hopefully.”

By setting such a fast time, it immediately puts her in the hunt for medals, but she was playing it down.

“I didn’t know that but that’s obviously nice. No pressure really, just for me to go out and give my best and see what that is tonight,” she said.

“I definitely glided two of my turns so definitely coach will say that, so something to work on tonight and I’m sure John will have a couple of other bits for me to work on too.”

Ní Riain has already been on the podium after her performances in the La Défense Arena when she claimed a silver medal in the S13 100m backstroke final.

Meanwhile, Ellen Keane has spoken after missing out on a final place in her fifth and last Paralympics game when she ended in eighth place in the S9 100m Backstroke heat.

“You know what, I made a joke with my coach coming in here what if I come last?” she said.

“And Hayley [Burke] was like, ‘Yeah, well there is a high possibility you might come last.’

“So when I was racing I could see the girl beside me and I was trying so bad, ‘Don’t come last,’ so really proud of that swim. It was really fun, it hurt a lot but today has been really special. I even had a little cry in the call room.”