Nicole Turner (front) with Dearbhaile Brady (back) in their heat. Tom Maher/INPHO
Swimming

Ellen Keane bows out in heats while Turner and Brady reach final

There was further success for Team Ireland in the men’s S9 100m Backstroke heat with Barry McClements.
10.06am, 3 Sep 2024
ELLEN KEANE BOWED out at her fifth and final Paralympic Games with an eighth place in her S9 100m Backstroke heat.

But Nicole Turner and Dearbhaile Brady both qualified for the final of the S6 50m Butterfly after finishing third and fourth, respectively.

And there was further success for Team Ireland in the men’s S9 100m Backstroke heat when Barry McClements finished fourth in a time of 1:05.35 to qualify for the final at 4.37pm this afternoon

While Keane clocked a time of 1.17.63, just outside her personal best in this event of 1.15.44 set in Rio 2016, it was not enough to book a final place and fairytale ending to her Paralympic career.

Turner (38.10) and Brady (38.73), meanwhile, both explained the importance of “having a bit of fun” as they produced times to ensure they do

“I’m okay. This morning was about staying loose, getting rid out the nerves, having fun and coming back later and do my thing. I’m happy,” Turner said.

“I felt very good, better than my 50m freestyle,” Brady added to RTÉ.

“They (nerves) were kind of there in the call room, but not as bad. I was ready to get in there and swim. It went according to plan. It was fast, I gave it everything as I wasn’t sure about a final.”

Turner continued: “It’s all about being happy and having a bit of fun. It’s going to be really nice later on. All my friends and family will be there – my family were here the last day too – but all my friends came over last night. Those were the moments you missed from Tokyo. Tonight will be really nice.”

David Sneyd
