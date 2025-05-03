Waterford announce former Sligo Rovers boss Coleman as new manager

WATERFORD FC HAVE announced the appointment of John Coleman as the club’s new manager.

The former Sligo Rovers boss fills the vacancy left by Keith Long, who departed last month after a disappointing start to the Premier Division season.

Coleman will take charge next week, following Monday’s meeting with Shelbourne.

The experienced 62-year-old has more than 1200 games as boss under his belt with the likes of Accrington Stanley, Gillingham and Rochdale in the English Football League, as well as a three-month spell with Sligo in 2013.

“I’m delighted to become Waterford FC manager and excited by the League of Ireland which has a real vibrancy about it at the moment,” said Coleman.

“Although it will be a big challenge there is clearly a huge desire to be successful at this football club and to progress up this division. I’m relishing the opportunity to get started to build on the great work that has been done here in recent years.”

Blues owner Jamie Pilley added: “We are delighted to be able to attract someone of John’s experience and standing in football to The RSC.

“The level of candidates we spoke to was hugely impressive, with applicants from within the League of Ireland and from all around the footballing world. But after hearing what John’s got to say, and his desire to challenge himself to bring success to Waterford Football Club, he was the standout applicant and the obvious choice.”

Coleman will attend Monday’s game as a spectator, with Matt Lawlor continuing as interim manager against Shelbourne before returning to Fleetwood Town.

Waterford thanked Lawlor for his “fantastic work, effort and commitment during the past few weeks,” with an announcement on the new backroom team to be made in due course.

The Blues stunned Bohemians last night to claim their second successive win, and now sit eighth in the table.