Oscar Piastri triumphant as Lando Norris made to follow McLaren order

A FURIOUS Lando Norris was forced to give up the second Formula One victory of his career after he followed a McLaren team order to allow Oscar Piastri to win a controversial Hungarian Grand Prix.

A mediocre getaway from pole position at the Hungaroring saw Norris drop behind team-mate Piastri.

But he was handed an apparent lifeline by McLaren when they pulled him in for his second tyre change two laps earlier than his team-mate.

The undercut propelled Norris into the lead, and he held a five-second advantage over Piastri.

However, the Englishman faced a barrage of orders from his race engineer, Will Joseph, to give the place back to Piastri despite his pursuit of Max Verstappen for the world championship.

Norris slowed down on the main straight with three laps remaining to allow Piastri to take the lead.

“You don’t need to say anything,” he said over the radio. Norris finished one place clear of Lewis Hamilton, with Charles Leclerc fourth and Verstappen fifth.

Hamilton collided with Verstappen on lap 63 of 70 as they duelled for third place with Mercedes accusing the Dutchman of “arriving out of control”.