Wallin warns Fury has 'everything to lose' in Las Vegas

UNHERALDED SWEDE OTTO Wallin has warned Tyson Fury he is ready to grab his opportunity “with both hands” when they fight in Las Vegas next month and the Briton has ”everything to lose”.

Tyson Fury will take on Otto Wallin this September in Las Vegas. Source: Imago/PA Images

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Fury will return to the T-Mobile Arena for a heavyweight battle with Wallin on 14 September.

Former world champion Fury already has his eye on a fight on home soil in December after stepping into the ring with Wallin, before a rematch with Deontay Wilder next year.

Wallin (20-0) knows Fury will be a firm favourite, but says he will be in for a rude awakening in Nevada.

The 28-year-old said: “This is the type of fight I’ve been waiting for since I was a kid and my father started showing me some boxing moves in our kitchen.

I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get to this point, and I’m very happy it’s starting to pay off. I want to thank my team and my supporters for making this happen.

“I know I’m an underdog in this fight, but I’m ready for this opportunity and I’m going to grab it with both hands. Anybody can get beat and especially in the heavyweight division.

I like the fact that I have everything to gain and Tyson has everything to lose.”

Fury, who has a professional record of 28 wins and a draw, brutally knocked out Tom Schwarz at the same venue in June.

