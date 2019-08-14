This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wallin warns Fury has 'everything to lose' in Las Vegas

The Swede knows he will be an underdog against the Briton, but insists it will be in for a rude awakening at the T-Mobile Arena.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 12:06 PM
UNHERALDED SWEDE OTTO Wallin has warned Tyson Fury he is ready to grab his opportunity “with both hands” when they fight in Las Vegas next month and the Briton has ”everything to lose”.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Fury will return to the T-Mobile Arena for a heavyweight battle with Wallin on 14 September.

Former world champion Fury already has his eye on a fight on home soil in December after stepping into the ring with Wallin, before a rematch with Deontay Wilder next year.

Wallin (20-0) knows Fury will be a firm favourite, but says he will be in for a rude awakening in Nevada.

The 28-year-old said: “This is the type of fight I’ve been waiting for since I was a kid and my father started showing me some boxing moves in our kitchen.

I’ve made a lot of sacrifices to get to this point, and I’m very happy it’s starting to pay off. I want to thank my team and my supporters for making this happen.

“I know I’m an underdog in this fight, but I’m ready for this opportunity and I’m going to grab it with both hands. Anybody can get beat and especially in the heavyweight division.

I like the fact that I have everything to gain and Tyson has everything to lose.”

Fury, who has a professional record of 28 wins and a draw, brutally knocked out Tom Schwarz at the same venue in June.

