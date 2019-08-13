Fury confirms second Las Vegas bout for September against unbeaten Swede Wallin

TYSON FURY’S MISSION to capture the hearts and minds of the American public continues this Autumn when he takes on unbeaten Swede Otto Wallin (20-0-0, 1 NC) in Las Vegas.

Former world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury. Source: UPI/PA Images

The news, confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, sees the former unified heavyweight champion returning to Nevada to take on another unheralded opponent at the T-Mobile Arena on 14 September.

Fury last fought in June, blitzing German Tom Schwarz in just two rounds and in the process continued building his profile in the United States.

“I am pleased to be back in Las Vegas. I loved my time there in my last fight and am going to put on a show again,” Fury said in a statement.

Otto Wallin is a world-ranked fighter and is tall, something we want with the Deontay Wilder rematch around the corner.

“He is also a southpaw, which will bring its own obstacles, but I will be fully focused to get this job done because the rematch needs to happen.”

The Briton introduced himself with a bang last December as he peeled himself off the canvas in the 12th round and battled to a controversial draw against WBC heavyweight champion Wilder.

"I want to fight back in England in December!"



"I'll get one in England because my Uncle Frank will make that happen..."



"I'm allowed in my contract to have a fight in England."@Tyson_Fury says he'll fight in the UK in December after he beats Otto Wallin 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/eg4gcjt8eJ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 13, 2019 Source: Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 /Twitter

With no rematch forthcoming in the weeks and months that followed, the 31-year-old embarked on a series on fights as part of his $100m ESPN deal.

Against Schwarz, Fury channelled his inner Apollo Creed, making his entrance at the MGM donned in robes and a hat emblazoned with the American flag.

Fury will remain in the US for his third fight in under a year. A win should put him in line to take Wilder for a second time. Their rematch is expected to take be announced for early 2020.

Top Rank chairman, Bob Arum, added: “Tyson Fury electrified Las Vegas last time he fought, and he is set to do it again against a tough kid in Otto Wallin.

Tyson knows what’s at stake, and I expect him to have another masterful performance.

“He is the best heavyweight in the world and is only beginning to show everyone what he’s capable of.”

