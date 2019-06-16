This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fury eases to second round stoppage over Schwarz, eyes Wilder rematch in 2020

The Briton channeled his inner Apollo Creed as he put on a show under the Vegas lights.

By AFP Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 9:16 AM
1 hour ago 4,868 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4684518

Source: ESPN/YouTube

UNBEATEN BRITISH HEAVYWEIGHT Tyson Fury outclassed Germany’s Tom Schwarz to score a victory by second-round technical knockout Saturday.

Fury, determined to put on a show on his Las Vegas debut, overwhelmed Schwarz with a dazzling display of ringcraft before unloading in the second round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The flamboyant 30-year-old had established his dominance early, rocking Schwarz repeatedly with a series of stiff left jabs in the opening round that rapidly reddened the previously unbeaten German fighter’s face.

In the second round Fury bamboozled Schwarz by switching to southpaw, once again landing blows on his less experienced opponent with ease.

Fury had Schwarz on the canvas after uncorking a crisp right-left combination, blood pouring from the German fighter’s nose.

He then cornered Schwarz and unfurled a series of unopposed punches that left referee Kenny Bayless no option but to wave an end to the fight.

“The key tonight was to enjoy myself,” Fury said afterwards. “I used the jab, I was slipping and sliding.”

“I came here to have fun and put on a show for Las Vegas and I hope everyone enjoyed it as much as I did,” added Fury, who had entered the ring wearing a Stars and Stripes-themed costume to the strains of James Brown’s “Living in America.”

Fury Schwarz Boxing Fury channeled his inner Apollo Creed during last night's fight in Las Vegas. Source: John Locher

“I felt like it was my coming out party,” Fury added.

I wanted to show a few things to the American public to introduce myself properly. And tonight I showed a little bit of speed, boxing skill, an ability to slip and slide and most importantly, to finish.”

The win saw Fury improve to 28-0-1 with 20 knockouts and will heighten demand for a rematch against undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

‘He’s something special’

Fury and Wilder fought an epic battle in their first meeting in Los Angeles last December, when Fury famously got up from a 12th round knockdown to earn a draw.

Fury said after his win on Saturday that his camp is planning one more fight, either in late September or early October, before a rematch with Wilder early in 2020.

“What’s next? Next year we’re going to hunt down Deontay Wilder for that green belt,” Fury said.

Fury’s US promoter, legendary boxing impresario Bob Arum, suggested a rematch with Wilder could surpass the earnings records set by Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather’s 2015 bout.

“I’ve been around a long time,” Arum said. “And this guy (Fury) is right now easily the best heavyweight in the world, maybe one of the all-time best heavyweights.

“I mean how do you deal with a guy who is 6ft 9in and moves the way he does? He’s something else and something special.”

Arum said that next year’s likely rematch with Wilder would take place in Las Vegas.

“The fight will be in the first quarter of next year,” he said. “Right now, I can’t see why that fight won’t surpass Mayweather-Pacquiao.”

Fury’s win came a fortnight after Britain’s WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was stunned by Andy Ruiz Jr. in a massive upset in New York.

“There was three horses in the heavyweight division, and then there were two,” Fury said, referring to Joshua’s defeat.

“Deontay Wilder is coming. It’s going to happen.”

© – AFP 2019

