Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 10 April, 2019
Boost for Barca as Dembele is passed fit for Old Trafford trip

Having been named in Barcelona’s squad despite not receiving medical clearance, Ousmane Dembele has now been passed fit.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 11:20 AM
Barcelona and France attacker Ousmane Dembele.
OUSMANE DEMBELE HAS been given the medical all-clear by Barcelona, meaning the forward is available to face Manchester United in the Champions League.

Dembele has not played since he suffered a torn hamstring after coming off the bench against Lyon in the last round on 13 March.

Barca boss Ernesto Valverde accepted he had risked Dembele’s fitness and the France international was expected to miss both legs of the quarter-final against United.

But the forward returned to training earlier than anticipated and he was included in Barca’s travelling squad for Wednesday’s first leg at Old Trafford.

He has now been passed fit for the game following a training session on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old’s return is a welcome boost for Barca as they seek to win the treble, having reached the Copa del Rey final and all but guaranteed the La Liga title by defeating nearest rivals Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

Dembele has scored eight La Liga goals and a further three in the Champions League this term, with Barca seeking to reach their first final in the competition since 2015.

