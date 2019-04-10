This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 10 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Who do you expect to reach the last four ahead of tonight's Champions League quarter-final first legs?

Ajax, Juventus, Man United and Barcelona are all in action tonight.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 1,143 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4582752
Huge Champions League night for Ajax, Juventus, Man United and Barcelona.
Image: PA
Huge Champions League night for Ajax, Juventus, Man United and Barcelona.
Huge Champions League night for Ajax, Juventus, Man United and Barcelona.
Image: PA

THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE spotlight falls on Amsterdam and Manchester tonight with the remaining first leg ties from this season’s quarter-finals.

Fresh from toppling Real Madrid, the European kingpins for the last three seasons, Ajax host Juventus, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the first leg to eventually see off Atletico Madrid last time out.

And at Old Trafford, Man United hope to follow up their dramatic triumph over Paris Saint-Germain as they take on the daunting challenge of entertaining Barcelona, currently 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

 

With semi-final places up for grabs, Ajax must go all the way back to 1997 for their most recent last four showing. Juventus have reached the semi-final stage twice in the last five campaigns, ultimately losing out in the final in 2015 and 2017.

For Barcelona the quarter-final stage has proved a stumbling block of late, losing out in their appearances here in the last three seasons, while Man United last featured in the last eight in 2014 when they lost out to Bayern Munich.

After tonight’s action, the return legs take place next Tuesday 16 April in Turn and Barcelona.

Let us know what two sides you see emerging from these two-legged encounters.


Poll Results:

Barcelona and Juventus (504)
Man United and Juventus (121)
Barcelona and Ajax (82)
Man United and Ajax (36)




Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie