Poll: Who do you expect to reach the last four ahead of tonight's Champions League quarter-final first legs?

THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE spotlight falls on Amsterdam and Manchester tonight with the remaining first leg ties from this season’s quarter-finals.

Fresh from toppling Real Madrid, the European kingpins for the last three seasons, Ajax host Juventus, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the first leg to eventually see off Atletico Madrid last time out.

And at Old Trafford, Man United hope to follow up their dramatic triumph over Paris Saint-Germain as they take on the daunting challenge of entertaining Barcelona, currently 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

With semi-final places up for grabs, Ajax must go all the way back to 1997 for their most recent last four showing. Juventus have reached the semi-final stage twice in the last five campaigns, ultimately losing out in the final in 2015 and 2017.

For Barcelona the quarter-final stage has proved a stumbling block of late, losing out in their appearances here in the last three seasons, while Man United last featured in the last eight in 2014 when they lost out to Bayern Munich.

After tonight’s action, the return legs take place next Tuesday 16 April in Turn and Barcelona.

Let us know what two sides you see emerging from these two-legged encounters.

