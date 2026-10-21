LeBron James makes winning debut for 76ers against the Knicks

LEBRON JAMES SCORED 14 points on his competitive debut for the Philadelphia 76ers as they downed reigning champions the New York Knicks on the opening night of the new NBA season.

Forty-one-year-old James opted to extend his hall-of-fame career in the off-season by signing a deal with Philly, and played 34 minutes in their 106-100 victory.

LOB TO LEBRON! 🗣️ https://t.co/K172TWGMwS — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 21, 2026

Tyrese Maxey topped the scoring with 28 points while Jalen Brunson posted 21 for the Knicks.

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Speaking to NBC, James said: “I could be a lot better. Still getting my rhythm, obviously just a little bit over two weeks with the new squad.

“But I like the way we played. I think we played exceptionally well.”