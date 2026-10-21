More Stories
Debut: LeBron James.
NBA

LeBron James makes winning debut for 76ers against the Knicks

The 41-year-old helped his side to a 106-100 victory over last season’s champions.
9.59am, 21 Oct 2026

LEBRON JAMES SCORED 14 points on his competitive debut for the Philadelphia 76ers as they downed reigning champions the New York Knicks on the opening night of the new NBA season.

Forty-one-year-old James opted to extend his hall-of-fame career in the off-season by signing a deal with Philly, and played 34 minutes in their 106-100 victory.

Tyrese Maxey topped the scoring with 28 points while Jalen Brunson posted 21 for the Knicks.

Speaking to NBC, James said: “I could be a lot better. Still getting my rhythm, obviously just a little bit over two weeks with the new squad.

“But I like the way we played. I think we played exceptionally well.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie