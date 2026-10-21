The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland XV set for games against Fiji, Chile and England selections this season
THE IRELAND XV team are set to play in Cork, Belfast and Exeter as part of their schedule for the 2026-27 season.
They commence their campaign with a match against Fiji ‘A’ on Friday 20 November at Virgin Media Park in Cork with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.
Next up they will play in Belfast at Queen’s University on Friday 12 February, before a trip to Sandy Park in Exeter to take on England ‘A’ on Saturday 20 February.
The team will be coached by Mark Sexton who will be assisted by Jimmy Duffy, Jared Payne and Seamus Toomey.
The fixtures will be held with the view of ‘developing emerging talent and providing players of national interest with valuable match minutes in green and exposure to a national team environment.’
November’s clash against Fiji ‘A’ will be part of a double-header, with the Ireland U20 side playing Scotland in an uncapped match at 5pm.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Belfast Chile Cork England Fiji Ireland Rugby Rugby Schedule