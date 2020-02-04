Barcelona's €105m man Dembele ruled out for the season

FRENCH STRIKER OUSMANE Dembele has suffered a badly torn hamstring, his club Barcelona announced today.

“Tests carried out on Tuesday on Ousmane Dembele have shown that the player has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh,” the club announced. “In the next few hours a decision will be made on the treatment to be followed for his recovery.”

The 22-year-old has struggled with hamstring problems of late — only featuring in five of their 22 La Liga games this season.

He had only just returned from an injury to the right thigh he suffered in November before suffering a fresh problem in training today.

The striker joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 in a deal worth up to €145 million (€105m plus €40 add-ons). He has played 21 times for France and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2018.

The latest injury is similar to one he suffered in 2017, in his first league start for Barcelona. Then, he was out for five months with a ruptured tendon in his left thigh.

Barcelona play Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 on 25 February. France kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Germany in Munich on 16 June.

