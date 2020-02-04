This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 4 February, 2020
Barcelona's €105m man Dembele ruled out for the season

The French forward has endured a nightmare campaign due to injuries.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 2,383 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4992189
Dembele leaving the pitch with a problem earlier in the season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Dembele leaving the pitch with a problem earlier in the season.
Dembele leaving the pitch with a problem earlier in the season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FRENCH STRIKER OUSMANE Dembele has suffered a badly torn hamstring, his club Barcelona announced today. 

“Tests carried out on Tuesday on Ousmane Dembele have shown that the player has a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh,” the club announced. “In the next few hours a decision will be made on the treatment to be followed for his recovery.”

The 22-year-old has struggled with hamstring problems of late — only featuring in five of their 22 La Liga games this season.

He had only just returned from an injury to the right thigh he suffered in November before suffering a fresh problem in training today. 

The striker joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 in a deal worth up to €145 million (€105m plus €40 add-ons). He has played 21 times for France and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2018.

The latest injury is similar to one he suffered in 2017, in his first league start for Barcelona. Then, he was out for five months with a ruptured tendon in his left thigh.

Barcelona play Napoli in the Champions League round of 16 on 25 February. France kick off their Euro 2020 campaign against Germany in Munich on 16 June.

 © – AFP 2020

