Watch: Outstanding show of sportsmanship at World Championships

A great moment of sportsmanship between two athletes at the #WorldAthleticsChamps. pic.twitter.com/n0OPncOstF — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 27, 2019

BRAIMA SUNCAR Dabo may not collect any medals at the World Athletics Championships, but he will win the hearts of millions for an outstanding show of sportsmanship towards 5000 metres rival Jonathan Busby.

Guinea-Bissau athlete Dabo and Busby of Aruba are the only competitors from their respective nations competing in Doha and were well out off the pace in a heat won by Selemon Barega.

But the lasting image of the race will undoubtedly be the sight of Dabo aiding a struggling Busby in the closing 300m.

The intense Doha heat was noticeably causing issues for Busby as the race reached a conclusion and Dabo set aside his own efforts to help Busby — who was almost on his knees — over the line.

Dabo’s time of 18 minutes and 10.87 seconds was the slowest in the field by almost four minutes, while Busby was officially disqualified — but their times counted for little in the context of their shared moment.

