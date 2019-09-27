This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Watch: Outstanding show of sportsmanship at World Championships

Braima Suncar Dabo enabled Jonathan Busby to complete the 5000m heat.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Sep 2019, 9:00 PM
50 minutes ago 2,504 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4828125

BRAIMA SUNCAR Dabo may not collect any medals at the World Athletics Championships, but he will win the hearts of millions for an outstanding show of sportsmanship towards 5000 metres rival Jonathan Busby.

Guinea-Bissau athlete Dabo and Busby of Aruba are the only competitors from their respective nations competing in Doha and were well out off the pace in a heat won by Selemon Barega.

But the lasting image of the race will undoubtedly be the sight of Dabo aiding a struggling Busby in the closing 300m.

The intense Doha heat was noticeably causing issues for Busby as the race reached a conclusion and Dabo set aside his own efforts to help Busby — who was almost on his knees — over the line.

Dabo’s time of 18 minutes and 10.87 seconds was the slowest in the field by almost four minutes, while Busby was officially disqualified — but their times counted for little in the context of their shared moment.

