Over 2 million in Britain and Ireland watch Katie Taylor's fight

A TOTAL OF more than two million people in Britain and Ireland watched Katie Taylor’s successful defence of her Lightweight World Title at the SSE Arena, Wembley at the weekend.

Taylor comfortably overcame Miriam Gutierrez to remain undefeated since turning pro, while a historic World Title triple-header also featured Terri Harper, Rachel Ball, Katharina Thanderz and Jorgelina Guanini.

According to a Matchroom Boxing press release: “The fight generated more than 1.5 million views on Facebook, 550k on Sky Sports’ YouTube live stream and across Sky Sports’ website and apps there were 227k views, with over 600k viewers on Sky Sports’ TV platform, making it a bumper night for new audiences.”

In reaction to the news, Matchroom Sport Managing Director Eddie Hearn said: “What a night and what a monumental moment on Saturday. This huge audience got to see a great night of boxing and a performance of pound-for-pound quality. We have made tremendous strides in women’s boxing but the job is still only half done. Together with these great athletes we will continue to push the boundaries.”

Adam Smith, Sky Sports’ Head of Boxing Development, added: “Katie is an unbelievable ambassador for the sport and we decided to stream her historic fight night for free, a sign of our long-term commitment to women’s sport with Matchroom. We’ve started something special as we continue to showcase the best talent in women’s boxing on Sky Sports.”

Meanwhile, in more good news for the 34-year-old Bray native, she has just been named pound-for-pound number one fighter by the prestigious Ring Magazine publication.