Oxlade-Chamberlain earns long-term Liverpool contract

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The England midfielder joined Jurgen Klopp’s side from Arsenal in August 2017 and has made 47 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

Those numbers would likely be far greater had Oxlade-Chamberlain not suffered a serious knee injury during the 2018 Champions League semi-final versus Roma that all but ruled him out of last season.

“I’m really, really excited – it’s been in the pipeline for a little while, so it’s nice to finally get it done and just extend my time here, which I am really looking forward to,” the 26-year-old told Liverpool’s official website

“I feel like I missed out on a year, which I obviously did, so it’s really exciting for me to be able to sign. It’s something that I feel is an opportunity to give that year back and make up for lost time – and hopefully put in some good performances to make amends for not being around last year.”

Although the length of the contract was not officially disclosed, Oxlade-Chamberlain is reported to have signed terms that tie him to the Anfield club until 2023.

Following their support throughout his long road back to fitness, he feels a debt of gratitude to Liverpool fans.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is back to full fitness. Source: Mark Kerton

“I can promise the supporters that I’ll give them absolutely everything moving forward,” he added, having been an unused substitute in June’s Champions League final win over Tottenham.

“There might be times where I have bad games and good games and moments where it’s not so good, but I’ll always work through those moments and give my everything to correct them and keep pushing this team forward.

“I hope that I can do some special things like I did before I got injured and, most of all, be a part of this group of players that go on to hopefully win more things.

“I’m really excited to see what the future holds for us all and I look forward to seeing them every game moving forward.”

Klopp’s men have won their first two Premier League games this season and host Oxlade-Chamberlain’s former club Arsenal on Saturday.

