Özil finally completes move away from Arsenal after 'amazing journey'

The former Germany international has joined Fenerbahce after seven-and-a-half years with the Gunners.

By Press Association Sunday 24 Jan 2021, 3:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,554 Views 1 Comment
Next chapter: Mesut Özil.
Image: PA
MESUT ÖZIL HAS thanked Arsenal for an “amazing journey” after his departure to Fenerbahce was confirmed, saying he goes with no grudges despite not playing for nearly a year.

Özil said goodbye to his Arsenal team-mates a week ago and his move to Turkey has now been wrapped up, ending his seven-and-a-half-year stay at the Emirates.

“I’d like to thank the club for this amazing journey over the past seven-and-a-half years,” said Özil, who has not played for the Gunners since March, with his £350,000-a-week deal set to expire at the end of the current season.

On his club’s official website he added: “The support I have felt from the team and fans during my time here has been truly incredible and something I will always be grateful for.

“Together we won trophies for the first time in years and created memories that will last a lifetime. The Arsenal fans will forever remain in my heart.

“I’d like to thank Edu Gaspar for helping bring about a professional and dignified solution in the past few days, and I wish everyone at the club the best in their attempt to continue to bring Arsenal back to the top, where we belong.” 

Writing on Instagram, Özil was more emotional, saying: “I will always be grateful for the trust placed in me by Arsene Wenger in September 2013. I’ve grown up as an adult in North London, a place I’ll always call home. I’ll never forget that.

“It’s difficult for me to put into words the love I feel for this club and the fans. How could I possibly describe eight years of gratitude in a single letter? I will be a Gunner for life – no doubt about that.”

Having started the first 10 games under Mikel Arteta following his appointment in December 2019, Özil has not featured since a 1-0 win over West Ham before the coronavirus pandemic saw football grind to a halt.

He was omitted from Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads, with Arteta and technical director Edu insisting the decision was down to footballing reasons.

“As I said, the past few months haven’t been the easiest,” Özil added. “Like every player, I want to play every minute of football for my team. In life, however, things don’t always play out how we want or expect them to.

“But it is important to look for the positives in life and not negatives, which is why I try to live life with no regrets and holding no grudges. Being at Arsenal was more than just football, it was about community.”

Özil was criticised in some quarters when he refused to take a pay cut during the summer, with no football being played and Arsenal looking to balance the books.

But boss Arteta said he would be remembered for playing in three of the four FA Cup finals Arsenal won during his time at the club.

“Mesut’s achievements at Arsenal are undisputed,” said Arteta. “It was a privilege to play alongside him and, more recently, coach him.

“His creativity and vision led to many goals during his time in the Arsenal shirt. Mesut was at the heart of many great moments for this club over the years, including those three FA Cup final wins.

“These successes will always be part of our history. We thank Mesut and wish him all the best with Fenerbahce.”

