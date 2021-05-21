BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 21 May 2021
Advertisement

Ireland legend Packie Bonner to make FAI return after 11 years

The Donegal native will be one of six independent directors ratified at Sunday’s EGM.

By The42 Team Friday 21 May 2021, 5:16 PM
33 minutes ago 941 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5444223
Bonner pictured at the Aviva Stadium in 2010.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Bonner pictured at the Aviva Stadium in 2010.
Bonner pictured at the Aviva Stadium in 2010.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

PACKIE BONNER IS set for a return to the FAI — 11 years on from being made redundant by the association.

Sunday’s EGM will see the election of the new FAI Board, which must be made up of six football directors and six independent directors under the conditions of the government bailout.

Bonner will join Roy Barrett, Catherine Guy, Liz Joyce, Robert Watt and Gary Twohig as the independent directors.

The former Ireland goalkeeper, capped 80 times for the Boys in Green, was previously employed as the association’s technical director before being let go in 2010.

Donegal native Bonner, who turns 61 on Monday, has since worked as a technical advisor with Uefa.

News of his comeback was reported in a number of outlets yesterday, and the FAI have confirmed it this afternoon. 

Gerry McAnaney (incumbent) and Dave Moran are set to contest the FAI presidential election and Paul Cooke (incumbent) and Ursula Scully are in the running to be voted vice president, while the remaining four football directors will be John Finnegan, Richard Shakespeare, Joseph O’Brien and Tom Browne.

“It will be an historic day for the Football Association of Ireland on Sunday at our Extraordinary General Meeting when we will take the next and most significant steps yet on the road to reform for our Association and for our game in Ireland,” said FAI chairperson Roy Barrett.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“This EGM will see the inauguration of our new General Assembly and the election and ratification of a new Board of the FAI to include six Independent Directors for the first time, the changes which were deemed necessary following the seismic events of the past 26 months.

Sunday’s EGM will also witness the latest stage of the transformation sought by our partners in Government and by Fifa and Uefa as we continue to build a new FAI, fit for purpose and fit for the future of Irish football.

“I am optimistic that we will send out a clear message on Sunday and prove that a new FAI is alive and well. Our Irish football community deserves that much and we can all look forward with confidence.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie