Ireland legend Packie Bonner to make FAI return after 11 years

PACKIE BONNER IS set for a return to the FAI — 11 years on from being made redundant by the association.

Sunday’s EGM will see the election of the new FAI Board, which must be made up of six football directors and six independent directors under the conditions of the government bailout.

Bonner will join Roy Barrett, Catherine Guy, Liz Joyce, Robert Watt and Gary Twohig as the independent directors.

The former Ireland goalkeeper, capped 80 times for the Boys in Green, was previously employed as the association’s technical director before being let go in 2010.

Donegal native Bonner, who turns 61 on Monday, has since worked as a technical advisor with Uefa.

News of his comeback was reported in a number of outlets yesterday, and the FAI have confirmed it this afternoon.

Gerry McAnaney (incumbent) and Dave Moran are set to contest the FAI presidential election and Paul Cooke (incumbent) and Ursula Scully are in the running to be voted vice president, while the remaining four football directors will be John Finnegan, Richard Shakespeare, Joseph O’Brien and Tom Browne.

“It will be an historic day for the Football Association of Ireland on Sunday at our Extraordinary General Meeting when we will take the next and most significant steps yet on the road to reform for our Association and for our game in Ireland,” said FAI chairperson Roy Barrett.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“This EGM will see the inauguration of our new General Assembly and the election and ratification of a new Board of the FAI to include six Independent Directors for the first time, the changes which were deemed necessary following the seismic events of the past 26 months.

Sunday’s EGM will also witness the latest stage of the transformation sought by our partners in Government and by Fifa and Uefa as we continue to build a new FAI, fit for purpose and fit for the future of Irish football.

“I am optimistic that we will send out a clear message on Sunday and prove that a new FAI is alive and well. Our Irish football community deserves that much and we can all look forward with confidence.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!