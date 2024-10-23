Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Shelbourne centre back Paddy Barrett. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Extension

Damien Duff secures Paddy Barrett on new two-year Shelbourne contract

Experienced centre back will remain at Tolka Park until end of 2026 season.
4.10pm, 23 Oct 2024
1
0

PADDY BARRETT HAS signed a new two-year contract with Shelbourne to extend his stay at Tolka Park until the end of the 2026 season.

The centre back, named in the PFA Ireland team of the year for this campaign, has been a pivotal member of Damien Duff’s side as they bid to end this term with the League of Ireland Premier Division title.

Barrett turned 31 in July and was brough to the club from St Patrick’s Athletic ahead of the 2023 season.

Shels are two wins away from being crowned champions for the first time since 2006.

The Reds face Drogheda United in Drumcondra on Friday knowing victory will have them within touching distance going into their final game away to Derry City. The Candystripes are currently two points off the top and travel to St Patrick’s Athletic this week.

Five-in-a-row-chasing champions Shamrock Rovers are also in contention, level with Derry on 55 points, while even St Pat’s are not completely out of the running on 53 points in fourth place.

Shels, though, have made certain of Barrett’s future after thrashing out a new contract this week to avoid losing him over the winter.

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie