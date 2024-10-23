Damien Duff secures Paddy Barrett on new two-year Shelbourne contract

PADDY BARRETT HAS signed a new two-year contract with Shelbourne to extend his stay at Tolka Park until the end of the 2026 season.

The centre back, named in the PFA Ireland team of the year for this campaign, has been a pivotal member of Damien Duff’s side as they bid to end this term with the League of Ireland Premier Division title.

Barrett turned 31 in July and was brough to the club from St Patrick’s Athletic ahead of the 2023 season.

Shels are two wins away from being crowned champions for the first time since 2006.

The Reds face Drogheda United in Drumcondra on Friday knowing victory will have them within touching distance going into their final game away to Derry City. The Candystripes are currently two points off the top and travel to St Patrick’s Athletic this week.

Five-in-a-row-chasing champions Shamrock Rovers are also in contention, level with Derry on 55 points, while even St Pat’s are not completely out of the running on 53 points in fourth place.

Shels, though, have made certain of Barrett’s future after thrashing out a new contract this week to avoid losing him over the winter.