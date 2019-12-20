Andy Lee's Top Rank prospect Paddy Donovan scores another knockout in Bolton

BLUE-CHIP WELTERWEIGHT PROSPECT Paddy Donovan moved to 3-0(2KOs) in Bolton this evening as he scored a picturesque stoppage of familiar journeyman Oscar Amador.

The Top Rank-promoted Donovan, who is trained and managed by fellow Munsterman Andy Lee, opened the action on an MTK Fight Night card in Bolton this evening before closing the show inside three rounds.

Donovan, 20, boxed tidily over the opening two verses of a one-sided contest, eventually opening up Amador in the third as he began to mix his work to both body and head.

The accumulation of pinpoint shots had Amador reeling, and a thumping left hook brought an end to the contest with Amador conscious but spitting out his gumshield and failing to beat the count.

The @trboxing/@AndyLeeBoxing prospect will be in action at @TheGarden on Paddy's weekend

A career journeyman who makes a living facing bigger names, Amador’s 10-25(1KO) record is somewhat deceiving: he has gone the distance with several high-level Irish boxers in 2019 alone, including Dylan Moran [12-1, 5KOs], Stephen Ormond [27-6, 13KOs] and Tyrone McKenna [20-1-1, 6KOs]. He most recently went all four rounds with highly regarded newcomer Pierce O’Leary on the Dubliner’s debut.

British prospects Lewis Ritson [20-1, 12KOs], Jack Catterall [25-0, 13KOs], and Sam Maxwell [13-0, 11KOs], have each stopped Amador inside three rounds over the course of the last year and a bit, but Donovan managed to do so in only his third outing as a professional.

Donovan will join trainer Lee in a training camp in California in January, and has already been confirmed for a US debut on Michael Conlan’s undercard at The Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York, on St Patrick’s week.