Connacht's Paddy McAllister cleared following dangerous tackle citing

CONNACHT PROP PADDY McAllister will not face any punishment after a disciplinary committee cleared him of his dangerous tackle citing.

McAllister was cited for his tackle on Marcel Coetzee in Connacht’s 35-3 interpro defeat against Ulster last Friday evening.

Coetzee was substituted following the collision, with McAllister later explaining that there was “zero intent in the head clash… those who think otherwise don’t know me”.

"There will probably be a citing after that, but Ulster probably won't get the advantage."@docallaghan4 was surprised referee Sean Gallagher failed to show a card for Connacht prop Paddy McAllister's shoulder tackle on Marcell Coetzee.#ULSvCON #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/O5hFKrrkQE — eir Sport (@eirSport) December 27, 2019

Following a video hearing this morning, the three-person disciplinary committee ruled “that the incident was accidental, that foul play had not occurred and the citing should therefore not be upheld”.

McAllister will be available for selection when Connacht travel to face unbeaten Leinster in the RDS on Saturday.

