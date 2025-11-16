'I thought I was in the Ireland A squad. I'm happy with how I'm going'

WHEN PADDY MCCARTHY got the message confirming he was in Ireland’s squad for this autumn, he wasn’t sure if it was the full senior squad or an Ireland A selection.

The 22-year-old had been in the Ireland group that travelled to Georgia and Portugal last summer, but he hadn’t been capped. A strong start to this season put McCarthy in the mix to return, but he wasn’t certain initially when that message landed in his inbox.

“I thought I was in the A squad,” he said with a smile after his first start for Ireland on Saturday night against Australia.

“When the message came in, it was ‘ANS squad’. I didn’t know it was ‘Autumn Nations Series,’ I thought it was A squad or A national squad.”

Having figured out that it was Andy Farrell’s senior squad, McCarthy got down to business.

The Ireland head coach revealed earlier this month that the explosive Leinster loosehead had first caught his eye when he got stuck into Farrell’s team back when McCarthy was still with the Ireland U20s.

The story of McCarthy sparking off the legendary Johnny Sexton at that training session has grown.

“Some of it’s probably true, some of it’s not that true,” said McCarthy. “I don’t know.

“It was funny. I was probably a bit of an idiot in U20s anyway. I was really revved up. I probably toned things down a little bit as I got into the senior environment, just chilled out in a good way. Obviously, still adding to the game, but just focusing on my role a bit more.

Advertisement

McCarthy arriving at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

“It was cool training against the senior squad. It was kind of funny. Obviously, I idolised Johnny. I thought I was being friendly, but I think he took it as me being cheeky or something. He kind of fecked me out a bit, but he was grand. It was cool.”

Sexton is one of McCarthy’s coaches in the Ireland set-up now and they’ve all been impressed with the dynamic prop’s impact.

He made his debut off the bench against New Zealand in Chicago, scored off the bench against Japan, and impressed on his first start in Saturday’s six-try win over the Wallabies on Saturday.

His older brother, Joe, is currently sidelined with injury, but he helped Paddy to prepare for a huge occasion.

“My brother was telling me there’s very few times where you get a packed out Aviva, there’s not many moments that it comes around.

“Even if you have a long career, it’s still very special every time you’re playing in the Aviva.”

It’s nice for Paddy to have Joe in his corner as his Test career takes off, all the more so given that he has supported his older brother so often in recent years.

“Yes, he’s massive,” said Paddy. “Equally, when I’m out and he’s in, I’ll help him in any way I can. We’re great friends. He’s my best friend.

“I can’t believe I was playing Australia today. I went over to Australia [last summer] and I remember watching the first Test and having a pint, just like in a Lions jersey, watching it. I can’t believe I’m playing a guy like James O’Connor, all those guys.

Paddy McCarthy and his family supporting Joe. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

“There’s some great players in the Australian team so it’s kind of surreal, to be honest. It was cool.

“Joe’s a great friend and hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

Farrell and the Irish staff must be excited to get both of the McCarthys in the same Ireland squad at some stage.

For now, Paddy is happy with his progress and he’s hoping to get his fourth cap this weekend against the formidable Springboks.

“I was happy,” he said after the Australia game. “Scrum was good. There were mistakes there that I need to brush up on, but happy enough as it’s international rugby and it’s not going to go perfectly.

“Happy with how I’m going and thankfully I’m not injured or anything, that’s always good.

“Yeah, I’d love that [to play against South Africa].

“There is good competition and unfortunately Jack Boyle hasn’t got a run out yet and we’re still young and both learning.

“I’ll take what I can get and if I get to play again, I’d love it. If not, whatever, I’ll do it with the squad.”