Paddy Tally to be ratified as new Derry manager on Thursday

PADDY TALLY IS set to be ratified as the new Derry manager at a meeting of the county executive tomorrow night.

Tally comes into the position having worked in backroom teams for Derry and Galway in his career while also managing Down for three seasons. He has been involved with the Kerry coaching unit since 2022 and was recently given the role of performance coach.

There was much speculation over the vacancy following Mickey Harte’s decision to step down from the role in July after one year in charge. Several candidates were linked with the position including former Dublin footballer Philly McMahon.

Under Harte, Derry won the Division 1 title after an extra-time victory over Dublin. However, they struggled in the championship as they were eliminated from the Ulster competition by eventual winners Donegal.

They shipped defeats to Armagh and Galway in the All-Ireland series before bowing out to Kerry at the quarter-final stage.