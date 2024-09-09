Padraig Amond signs new contract with Waterford

PADRAIG AMOND HAS signed a new “multi-year deal” with Waterford FC.

Amond, 36, joined the club in January ahead of the 2024 Premier Division season, and has since made a significant impact for Keith Long’s side – scoring 11 goals so far in his return to the League of Ireland. He has scored 13 times across all competitions.

Included was a 13-minute hat-trick against Drogheda United FC in May.

The Carlow man played in the Uk for over 13 years, representing clubs such as Newport County, Grimsby Town, Exeter Town and Woking.

“I’m really pleased to have signed a new deal at Waterford FC,” Amond said. “To be involved with such a talented group of young players that we have at the club at the moment is brilliant and everyone is striving to do the best that they can do for the club.

“Working under the manager and his staff every day is great and I am delighted to continue with it. Since I have come back both my family and I have been welcomed so much by the club and I am really proud to represent the club.

“We have a huge couple of months ahead of us as we try to bring European football for the supporters and people of Waterford, and we will do everything in our power to try and make that happen.”

Waterford FC head coach Keith Long said: “We’re delighted to extend Podge’s contract. He’s been a really important player for us since he’s come to the club in January.

“He’s been equally as important off the pitch for us in terms of his influence around the dressing room, the way he mentors some of the younger players and how he speaks to the players.

“He’s been extremely helpful for the staff, and obviously his performances on the pitch have warranted an extension of his contract.”