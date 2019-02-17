This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Pep came over and congratulated me': Carlow striker Amond earns praise from Guardiola

Padraig Amond continued his impressive record of scoring in every round of the FA Cup against Man City.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 3,184 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4497981
Amond scored a late goal against the Premier League champions on Saturday.
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

CARLOW’S PADRAIG AMOND has revealed he received some personal compliments from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the Newport striker scored against the Premier League champions on Saturday.

The League Two outfit held their own for 45 minutes at Rodney Parade, heading into half-time at 0-0 yesterday, however City would come out 4-1 victors during an entertaining second half.

Amond halved the deficit to make it 2-1 after 88 minutes, with the former Shamrock Rovers man looking like potentially sparking the most unlikely of comebacks. However late goals from Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez saw the visitors wrap up a comprehensive FA Cup win.

Yesterday’s goal, a clinical finish over the top of Ederson’s head, continued the 30-year-old’s impressive record of having scored in five consecutive rounds in this year’s competition — a feat which earned praise from Guardiola after full-time.

“I’m disappointed that we’ve lost the game and we’re out of the cup, but in years to come that’s going to be something I’m very proud of,” Amond said speaking after his side’s defeat.

“Also the fact that I’ve scored against the best team in Europe. Pep came over after the game and congratulated me that I’d scored, and when you hear that from someone like him it means a lot.

“It’s been a great run, you have kids wanting to play for Newport County and maybe before that they wanted to play for Cardiff, Bristol, Swansea. The club can be very proud to inspire a new generation.”

