'Deep-down satisfaction' for Pádraig Harrington as he's inducted into Golf Hall of Fame

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON was among the inductees into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Monday night.

The 52-year-old Dubliner won the 2007 and 2008 British Opens and the 2008 PGA Championship, along with being the European Tour Golfer of the Year in 2007 and 2008, the Order of Merit winner in 2006, and US PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2008.

“This is very exciting,” Harrington said. “It’s somewhat humbling. At this stage of my life, it gives me some validation to what I’ve done in golf. This is a deep-down satisfaction and I’m very proud to be included with the players before me.”

Advertisement

Big night for Irish golf tonight here in Pinehurst. @padraig_h inducted into the Golf Hall of Fame.



Not only is he one of our greatest ever sports people but he is a great ambassador for our game and our country too.



Congrats paddy ☘️ pic.twitter.com/biRfTTtogY — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 11, 2024

Also entering the new Hall, which opens this week at Pinehurst after a move from Florida, were Sandra Palmer, the late Tom Weiskopf, Johnny Farrell and Beverly Hanson plus the 13 LPGA Founders.

Palmer won 19 LPGA Tour titles, including two majors, the 1972 Titleholders Championship and 1975 US Women’s Open.

The LPGA was founded in 1950 by 13 original players, including Alice Bauer, Bettye Danoff, Helen Dettweiler, Helen Hicks, Opal Hill, Sally Sessions and Shirley Spork, who join prior inductees Patty Berg, Marlene Bauer Hagge, Louise Suggs, Babe Zaharias, Marilynn Smith and Betty Jameson.

This story from the 2007 Open 😅@Padraig_H credits his caddie, Ronan, for calming him after hitting two shots in the water on the 72nd hole.



Little did he know, Ronan also thought they had blew it. pic.twitter.com/NyT0YpCcjt — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 11, 2024

– © AFP 2024