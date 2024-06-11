Advertisement
Three-time major winner Pádraig Harrington. Ben Brady/INPHO
All-timer

'Deep-down satisfaction' for Pádraig Harrington as he's inducted into Golf Hall of Fame

‘At this stage of my life, it gives me some validation to what I’ve done in golf,’ said the Dubliner.
9.00am, 11 Jun 2024
355
2

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON was among the inductees into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Monday night.

The 52-year-old Dubliner won the 2007 and 2008 British Opens and the 2008 PGA Championship, along with being the European Tour Golfer of the Year in 2007 and 2008, the Order of Merit winner in 2006, and US PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2008.

“This is very exciting,” Harrington said. “It’s somewhat humbling. At this stage of my life, it gives me some validation to what I’ve done in golf. This is a deep-down satisfaction and I’m very proud to be included with the players before me.”

Also entering the new Hall, which opens this week at Pinehurst after a move from Florida, were Sandra Palmer, the late Tom Weiskopf, Johnny Farrell and Beverly Hanson plus the 13 LPGA Founders.

Palmer won 19 LPGA Tour titles, including two majors, the 1972 Titleholders Championship and 1975 US Women’s Open.

The LPGA was founded in 1950 by 13 original players, including Alice Bauer, Bettye Danoff, Helen Dettweiler, Helen Hicks, Opal Hill, Sally Sessions and Shirley Spork, who join prior inductees Patty Berg, Marlene Bauer Hagge, Louise Suggs, Babe Zaharias, Marilynn Smith and Betty Jameson.

– © AFP 2024

AFP
2
