Harrington in contention in Dubai but Lowry and Power miss cut in Houston

PADRAIG HARRINGTON IS five shots off the lead at the Dubai Championship, shooting a five-under third round 67 at the Jumeirah Golf Estate.

Francesco Laporta and Joachim B Hansen share the lead on 19-under, with Harrington on 14-under after a strong third round which included six birdies and just one bogey.

France’s Antoine Rozner is one shot behind the leaders after going three-under for the day.

However it was a disappointing day for the Irish in action at the Houston Open.

Weather disruption saw the second round continue into Saturday, with Shane Lowry eventually missing the cut.

The Offaly man finished one shot off the mark, finishing two-over.

It was a similar story for Seamus Power, who saw his weekend come to end following a second-round 70 which left him five-over.

Graeme McDowell also missed the cut as two bogeys saw him slip to three-over.

Scottie Scheffler currently leads the field by one shot, sitting on seven-under.

