Shane Lowry and Seamus Power both miss cut at Houston Open

At the Dubai Championship, Pádraig Harrington goes into the weekend in a share of 17th place, six shots behind leader Antoine Rozner.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Nov 2021, 9:43 PM
Harrington is six shots back at the Dubai Championship.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SHANE LOWRY MISSED the cut at Houston Open on Friday after a nightmare start which included a double-bogey and a triple-bogey in his first nine.

The Clara native struggled to a three-over par round of 73 and dropped to two-over, with the mark for the weekend cut likely to be at +1 or better.

Seamus Power also missed the cut on five-over par, his level-par 70 on Friday not enough to make up for Thursday’s slow start.

Graeme McDowell is among the afternoon starters in the second round and is two over through the first four holes of his round at the time of writing, dropping back to level par and a share of 41st place.

Martin Trainer holds the clubhouse lead on 10-under par, one shot clear of Kevin Tway who is in turn two clear of Adam Long.

 

At the Dubai Championship, Pádraig Harrington goes into the weekend in a share of 17th place, six shots behind leader Antoine Rozner.

Harrington — who will play alongside Edoardo Molinari and Callum Shinkwin on Saturday — rolled in seven birdies in a brilliant five-under par 67 on Friday to climb to nine-under for the tournament.

Jonathan Caldwell is three shots further back on six-under par.

The42 Team

