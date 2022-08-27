Membership : Access or Sign Up
Harrington three shots off the lead after first round in Missouri

Fred Funk leads the way on the Champions Tour.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 7:58 AM
Padraig Harrington.
Image: Jeff Mcintosh
Image: Jeff Mcintosh

PADRAIG HARRINGTON IS three shots off the lead after the first round on the PGA Champions Tour at The Ally Challenge.

Harrington shot 68 to leave him in a tie for sixth place at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Missouri.

Fred Funk leads the way after his 65 put him on seven-under with Woody Austin, Brett Quigley and Stephen Ames all one shot back, while Scott Parel is on his own in fifth.

Harrington is part of a congested group of 13 players on four-under, with Lee Janzen, Robert Karlsson and Ernie Els all shooting the same as the three-time Major winner.

Harrington enjoyed a flawless round that features no bogeys as birdies arrived on the 4th, 7th, 12th and 13th holes.

This year has already seen Harrington win twice with the US Senior Open success in June and again in New York last week.

