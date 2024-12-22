Tiger Woods and Padraig Harrington both see sons hit holes-in-one in Florida

TIGER WOODS AND Padraig Harrington have both witnessed their sons hit holes-in-one at the final round of the PNC Championship today.

Charlie Woods and Paddy Harrington both recorded aces at the Ritz-Carlton club in Orlando during the final round of play.

The PNC Championship sees 20 Major winning golfers team up with a family member to compete in a tournament setting.

Charlie’s ace arrived at the 175-yard par-three fourth, before Paddy’s hole-in-one arrived at the par-three eighth.

Team Woods are currently the joint leaders on 24-under alongside Team Langer, with Team Harrington a shot further back, alongside Team Duval and Team Singh.

Charlie Woods has just hit a hole-in-one! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZjcfigS6rU — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) December 22, 2024