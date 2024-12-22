The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Tiger Woods and Padraig Harrington both see sons hit holes-in-one in Florida
TIGER WOODS AND Padraig Harrington have both witnessed their sons hit holes-in-one at the final round of the PNC Championship today.
Charlie Woods and Paddy Harrington both recorded aces at the Ritz-Carlton club in Orlando during the final round of play.
The PNC Championship sees 20 Major winning golfers team up with a family member to compete in a tournament setting.
Charlie’s ace arrived at the 175-yard par-three fourth, before Paddy’s hole-in-one arrived at the par-three eighth.
Team Woods are currently the joint leaders on 24-under alongside Team Langer, with Team Harrington a shot further back, alongside Team Duval and Team Singh.
