Padraig Harrington one off the lead after first round 68 on PGA Tour in Texas

PADRAIG HARRINGTON SHOT a brilliant four-under 68 in his opening round at the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour.

Play was suspended at TPC San Antonio with Justin Lower leading the way on nine-under, midway through his round, while Harrington is part of a group of players just behind him on four-under.

Harrington, Matt Kuchar, MJ Daffue and Roberto Diaz have all completed their start to the tournament with rounds of 68, while Patrick Rodgers is four-under after 13.

Three-time Major winner Harrington had six birdies and two bogeys in a strong opening round. He began on the 10th and dropped a shot on the 12th, before a sparkling run of form saw him claim birdies on the 14th, 17th, 18th and 1st.

Another bogey followed on the 2nd, yet further birdies arrived on the 4th and 5th holes.

Leona Maguire recorded a first round of one-over 72 on the LPGA Tour on the Dio Implant LA Open in California. A double bogey on the second was an early setback but overall Maguire recorded 14 pars with birdies on the 5th and 18th, along with a bogey on the 14th.

Mi Hyang Lee leads the way on six-under, a shot clear of Hyo Joo Kim and Megan Khang, who are both on five-under.