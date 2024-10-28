Advertisement
'I'm reliving my glories' - Harrington wins again on PGA Tour Champions

The 53-year-old Irishman was delighted with victory in Arkansas.
10.20am, 28 Oct 2024
793

IRELAND’S PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON claimed his third PGA Tour Champions event of the season as he won the inaugural Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas.

Having come into the day as co-leader, Harrington got off to a brilliant start on Sunday as he birdied four holes on the front nine, then held his nerve down the home straight to finish two strokes in front of South Korea’s Y.E. Yang.

The 53-year-old Irishman has moved up to fourth place in the play-off standings ahead of next week’s final event of the season at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I’m reliving my glories here,” said three-time major winner Harrington after his triumph in Arkansas.

“You know, I’m reliving my past wins.

“There was an unbelievable crowd here today, it was a great atmosphere. Last couple of holes with all the water, there was a lot of trepidation, a lot of excitement with it.

“So hitting those shots wasn’t just about winning this tournament. It was about kind of reliving those past glories.

“I’m not saying validating the past glories, but certainly reliving that – ‘Hey, I did this once and I was pretty good at it and I’m not too bad at it now.’”

