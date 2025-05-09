Over 60,000 tickets sold for Sunday's Leinster final at Croke Park

OVER 60,000 TICKETS have been sold in advance of Sunday’s eagerly-awaited Leinster senior football final in Croke Park.

The prospect of a title breakthrough in both counties has led to huge interest in Meath and Louth for Sunday’s showdown at 4.15pm.

Leinster GAA have this evening announced that a crowd of over 60,000 is set to be present. General ticket sales moved past the 40,000 mark on Tuesday morning, and increased interest has continued throughout the week.

It is a major change from recent attendance trends, with only 23,113 people present at last year’s Leinster final when Dublin completed 14-in-a-row with a victory over Louth.

When Meath and Louth met in the 2010 final, there were 48,875 supporters present. The biggest attendance recently at a Leinster football final was in 2017 when the meeting of Dublin-Kildare drew a crowd of 66,734 to Croke Park.

Meath’s stunning semi-final victory over Dublin meant there would be new champions in the province this year. The Royals last won this title in 2010, while Louth haven’t won a Leinster championship in 68 years.

The Wee County have enjoyed a recent football resurgence, contesting the last two Leinster senior finals, while their U20s won the Leinster championship last week and their minor side booked a place in the provincial decider this week.

Sunday will be the first decider since 2010 that Dublin have not been involved, Meath defeating Louth in controversial circumstances that season, when they were awarded a late goal that should not have been allowed, and they ultimately won by two points.

Meath and Louth have met regularly in recent times. Louth won 3-10 to 0-9 in Inniskeen last year in the group stages of the All-Ireland series. In the league, Meath won 1-11 to 1-9 in their 2024 Division 2 clash in Navan, while Louth triumphed 1-19 to 0-17 in the second tier this season.