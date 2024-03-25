'I’m much better when I’m in trouble': The knee-knocking putt that sealed Harrington's win

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON ADMITTED that “I’m much better when I’m in trouble” after he clinched his seventh PGA Tour Champions win with a dramatic comeback on Sunday night.
The three-time Major champion held his nerve over this tricky eight-footer for birdie on the 18th green to close out a one-stroke win at the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach.
Paddy for the win 🔥— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 25, 2024
A huge fist pump and birdie on No. 18 for @Padraig_H to claim the @HoagClassic in style. pic.twitter.com/JQqqsy4bIT
It's a game of inches. https://t.co/fZGOg1BWXP pic.twitter.com/R5uyeVbXvM— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 25, 2024
Harrington was in the driving seat with three holes to play, one shot ahead of Thongchai Jaidee and Miguel Angel Jimenez, before an untimely double-bogey at 16 turned the tables and left him a shot adrift of his rivals.
But the Dubliner dug deep for a birdie-birdie finish to complete a brilliant comeback and take the $300,000 first prize.
Paddy is clutch!@Padraig_H bounces back from a double bogey on 16 with a birdie on 17 to tie the lead @HoagClassic 💪 pic.twitter.com/pYaIamtSN8— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 24, 2024
“Throughout my career, the best thing I do is when my back’s to the wall,” Harrington told the PGA Tour.
“When I have to do something, I’m at my best, and I’m at my absolute worst when I’ve got an easy shot.
“I stood on the tee shot there [on the 16th hole] … there was no trouble, and it was the easiest tee shot in the world …
“When I’m overconfident, I’m not great. I’m much better when I’m in trouble. That’s just my personality.
“I wish it was different, and sometimes it’s nice to win easy, but even after 16, I knew I was playing well, I knew I was hitting the ball well. I could finish strong.”