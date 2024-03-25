'I’m much better when I’m in trouble': The knee-knocking putt that sealed Harrington's win

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON ADMITTED that “I’m much better when I’m in trouble” after he clinched his seventh PGA Tour Champions win with a dramatic comeback on Sunday night.

The three-time Major champion held his nerve over this tricky eight-footer for birdie on the 18th green to close out a one-stroke win at the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach.

Paddy for the win 🔥



A huge fist pump and birdie on No. 18 for @Padraig_H to claim the @HoagClassic in style. pic.twitter.com/JQqqsy4bIT — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 25, 2024

Harrington was in the driving seat with three holes to play, one shot ahead of Thongchai Jaidee and Miguel Angel Jimenez, before an untimely double-bogey at 16 turned the tables and left him a shot adrift of his rivals.

But the Dubliner dug deep for a birdie-birdie finish to complete a brilliant comeback and take the $300,000 first prize.

Paddy is clutch!@Padraig_H bounces back from a double bogey on 16 with a birdie on 17 to tie the lead @HoagClassic 💪 pic.twitter.com/pYaIamtSN8 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) March 24, 2024

“Throughout my career, the best thing I do is when my back’s to the wall,” Harrington told the PGA Tour. “When I have to do something, I’m at my best, and I’m at my absolute worst when I’ve got an easy shot.