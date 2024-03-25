Pádraig Harrington wins PGA Tour Champions event in California

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON HAS won his seventh PGA Champions Tour title after a dramatic victory at the Hoag Classic in Newport Beach, California.

Harrington and Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand were deadlocked at 13-under heading into the 18th, with Harrington sinking a clutch birdie putt to win by one shot.

He briefly slipped out of contention after a double bogey on the 16th but recovered with back-to-back birdies to become the champion.

Harrington, who brought a one-shot lead into the final round, maintained his momentum as he finished with a winning two-under 69. He started with a birdie on the third before tripping up with a double bogey on the fourth followed by a recovery birdie on the seventh.

He picked up two more birdies on the 12th and 15th holes as he embarked on a tense battle to the finish alongside Jaidee and Miguel Ángel Jiménez of Spain. That double bogey was a blow to Harrington’s chances as Jaidee and Jiménez edged ahead, but a superb birdie putt on 17 brought him roaring back into contention.

A nerveless putt on 18 sealed his victory.

