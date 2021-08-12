Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 12 August 2021
Irish duo Harrington and Power make strong starts in first round in North Carolina

Russell Henley leads the way after shooting 62.

By Fiona Ferguson Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 6:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,326 Views 1 Comment
Padraig Harrington is in PGA Tour action this weekend.
Image: Peter Fitzpatrick/INPHO
PADRAIG HARRINGTON AND Seamus Power both made bright starts in the first round of the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina today.

Harrington shot 66 to lie on four-under par, while Power is a shot further back after his 67. American Russell Henley leads the way on eight-under par.

Ryder Cup captain Harrington produced a terrific finish to his first round that propelled him up the leaderboard. He was level par for his front nine before a birdie on the 12th and then the three-time Major winner hit a brilliant run to close out, picking up shots on the 15th, 16th and 18th holes.

Harrington is in a tie for 9th with a group that includes Adam Scott, Matt Kuchar, Sebastián Munoz and Branden Grace.

Power, the winner of the Barbasol Championship last month in Kentucky, is on three-under in a tie for 21st, but just five shots off the lead.

He birdied the 15th and 17th, which was part of his front nine, before dropping a shot on the 18th to reach the turn in 34. Then the Waterford native added further birdies on the 4th and 5th as he closed out with that 67.

Henley’s round of 62 was achieved with an eagle and six birdies, to leave him two shots clear of three players – Sung Kang, Ted Potter Jr and Michael Thompson – on six-under.

On the European Tour, Irish golfer Niall Kearney is in a tie for 8th on four-under after the first round at the Cazoo Classic in England.

Kearney shot 68, sparkling on the back nine. He was level par after 11 holes before birdies followed on the 12th, 15th, 17th and 18th. 

The leader Richard Bland hit 65 to lie seven-under, three shots clear of Kearney.

Fiona Ferguson

